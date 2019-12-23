Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Louise F. Patterson


1934 - 2019
Louise F. Patterson Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandmother,

Great Grandmother And Sister

Fitchburg – Louise F. Patterson – Age 85, wife of the late Frederick Patterson died Sunday at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Boston, July 13, 1934, the only daughter of the late Frank J. and Frances (Sheehan) Hennessey and was raised in Nutting Lake, spent many years living in Chelsea, VT before moving to Fitchburg 14 years ago. Louise enjoyed her times with the "Do Your Best Club" and during her many visits to Maine, was an avid competitor in Phase 10.

Prior to her retirement from Will's Country Store in Chelsea, Louise was employed in the Payable Department of Purity Supreme. She was also a school bus driver in Bedford for 15 plus years.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Brickley of Fitchburg; her sons, George Patterson of Chelmsford and Donald Patterson of Indiana. She was the proud "Gram" of five grandchildren and a loving "GiGi" to her three great grandchildren. She leaves many cherished friends and extended family. Louise was the "favorite "sister of the late Joseph, Bernard "Tom", Paul, David and Richard Hennessey. Was the aunt to several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Tuesday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd. , Billerica from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a prayer service at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. A burial will take place next spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Health Alliance Hospice in Leominster, MA. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 23, 2019
