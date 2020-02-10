Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Billerica, MA
Louise M. Cashman


1940 - 2020
Louise M. Cashman Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend

Billerica

Louise M. (Bouchard) Cashman, age 79, beloved wife of Michael J. Cashman died Saturday at their home with her family by her side.

She was born in Salem, MA March 10, 1940 a daughter of the late Edward and Gertrude (Pelletier) Bouchard and lived in Salem and Beverly before moving to Billerica over 30 years ago.

Mrs. Cashman worked as an assembler for CSPI in Billerica and was known for her love of animals as well as being an avid reader.

In her spare time she enjoyed vacationing in Maine and in the Caribbean but most important to her was spending time with her family.

Besides her husband she is survived by one daughter, Robin Rogers of Salisbury, her two grandsons, Nicholas and Joshua as well as many friends.

CASHMAN – Of Billerica, formerly of Beverly and Salem, Feb 8. Louise M. (Bouchard) Cashman. Funeral Wednesday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday from 4 – 7 p.m. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 10, 2020
