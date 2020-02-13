|
Parishioner of St. Michael Church; 91
LOWELL
Louise M. (Conlin) Masterson, 91, a lifelong resident of Lowell passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Masterson, who passed away on January 13, 1995.
Louise was born in Lowell on May 17, 1928, a daughter of the late Leo W. Conlin, Sr. and H. Hazel (Dempsey) Conlin.
Louise received her early education at the Sacred Heart and St. Michael Parochial Schools. She was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1945.
Early in her career, Louise worked at Kent Jewelry in Lowell. She retired in 1991 from the New England Telephone Company where she was employed as a service representative. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
She was a long time parishioner of St. Michael Church and was a member of the League of Catholic Women and the Association of Marian Helpers.
Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed attending events with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-nephews Dylan and Trevor Johnson.
She looked forward to spending time at Salisbury Beach every summer and the more people there with her, the happier she was. She also enjoyed watching sports - golf, the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins.
Louise is survived by her son William F. Masterson and his wife Theresa of Lowell, her daughter Patricia (Masterson) Manock and her husband James of Lowell; her sister Evelyn (Conlin) Cummings of Dracut. She is also survived by four grandchildren; William L. Masterson and his wife Christina of Derry, NH, Scott Masterson and his wife Jennifer of Lowell, Maura Masterson of Tyngsboro, and Steven Manock of Lowell; also seven great-grandchildren; Kelcie Guyre, Brett, Jake, Allie, Grace, Audrey, and Sean Masterson; two nieces; Maureen (Conlin) Capra and Kerry (Cummings) Johnson; three nephews, Leo Conlin, III, and his wife Jane, Arthur Conlin and his wife Diane and Kenneth Conlin; also several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Louise was a sister of the late Leo W. Conlin, Jr. and Barbara Conlin, sister-in-law of the late Noella Conlin and Raymond Cummings, and great-grandmother of the late Benjamin Masterson.
MASTERSON
Relatives and friends are invited to Louise's Life Celebration on Friday, from 4 until 8 PM, at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10 AM in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in her name may be made to: St. Michael School, 21 Sixth Street, Lowell, MA 01850 or to Lowell Association for the Blind, 169 Merrimack Street, Floor 2, Lowell, MA 01852. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 13, 2020