Louise M. (Abraham) Wilkey
of Lowell; 97
LOWELL - Louise M. (Abraham) Wilkey, 97 of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late Frederick R. Wilkey with whom she shared 49 years of marriage before he passed away in 1993.
She was born in Pennsylvania on August 31, 1921 and was a daughter of the late John Abraham and the late Beulah (Stevens) Abraham. At a young age, Louise and her family relocated to Lowell, where she was raised. She attended St. Patrick Parochial School and graduated from St. Patrick High School before graduating from Lowell Commercial College after two years.
She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, crossword puzzles, and taking trips, especially to Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Her children and grandchildren will carry on her legacy through her delicious native Lebanese recipes.
Louise was employed as a secretary at Fort Devens, where she met her husband, Frederick. They got married in 1944 and started their family.
Louise is survived by her children, Joan Gagnon, who was her devoted caregiver for many years and her husband, George of Lowell, Frederick Wilkey Jr. and his wife, Nadine of Lowell, Jack Wilkey of Lowell, Barbara Wade and her husband, Thomas of Leominster, and Michael Wilkey and his wife, Liz of Morristown, NJ; her beloved 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings, Robert Abraham of Concord, Richard Abraham and his wife, Paula of Lowell, John Abraham and his wife, Mary of Chelmsford, Tom Abraham and his wife, Glenda of Virginia Beach, VA.
Louise was also the sister of the late James Abraham and the late Adele Mansur; and mother in law of the late Deborah Wilkey.
The family would also like to extend their thanks to her nurse, Carolin, for her care and compassion during her final days.
WILKEY - AT HER REQUEST, FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD PRIVATELY. DONATIONS IN HER MEMORY MAY BE MADE TO: ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S TRIBUTE PROGRAM, P.O. BOX 1000, DEPT. 142, MEMPHIS, TN, 38101-9908 OR ONLINE AT: ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, 978-458-6816.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 8, 2019