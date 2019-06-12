|
Lucien and Marielle Petren
MEMORIAL MASS
June 21 at St. Robert Bellarmine
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass for Lucien and Marielle Petren on June 21, 2019, at 9:30 am at St. Robert Bellarmine, 198 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover, MA. Lucien left this world on March 13, 2018, two weeks shy of 98 years old. His beloved wife Marielle of 70 years joined him on February 15, 2019, shortly before reaching the age of 96. There will be an informal reception at the Church after the Mass followed by a Burial Service at St. Mary Cemetery, 90 River Rd., Tewksbury, MA. Lucien and Marielle were long-time residents of Tewksbury where they raised their five children Linda, Carol, Suzanne, Michelle and Eric, established successful businesses in the area, and enjoyed a wonderful community of family and friends. The children welcome you in honoring the lives of their loving parents.
