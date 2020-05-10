We met many years ago when Lorraine said "You should meet my husband, you two will get along." ..... she was so right .... we became the closets friends ever since.

Fiends are very different than acquaintances, friends are there for you no matter what.

We have always been completely honest, even critical, of each other. We have always supported each other through down times and cherished the good times.



As I was giving you a hug before leaving from my last visit with you in Gloucester you said "You made my day", I will hold that thought forever.

I will miss you my friend.



Michelle and Dan, our sympathies for your loss.

Eileen, Larry, Colette, Roland, Janet, Eddie, sorry for your loss of the family elder, wish you all the best.

Barry, Lea & Family Pynn

Friend