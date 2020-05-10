We met many years ago when Lorraine said "You should meet my husband, you two will get along." ..... she was so right .... we became the closets friends ever since.
Fiends are very different than acquaintances, friends are there for you no matter what.
We have always been completely honest, even critical, of each other. We have always supported each other through down times and cherished the good times.
As I was giving you a hug before leaving from my last visit with you in Gloucester you said "You made my day", I will hold that thought forever.
I will miss you my friend.
Michelle and Dan, our sympathies for your loss.
Eileen, Larry, Colette, Roland, Janet, Eddie, sorry for your loss of the family elder, wish you all the best.
ROCKPORT - Lucien R. Morrissette, age 78, a resident of Rockport, MA, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Beverly Hospital.
He was born in Lowell on January 22, 1942, and was the son of the late Lucien and Jeanne (Paradis) Morrissette. He received his education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School. He was also a graduate of Pratt & Whitney Apprenticeship Program in Connecticut.
Prior to his retirement, Lucien was employed for over 30 years as a Quality Engineer by Textron Industries in Lowell.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter and he loved to garden. He was skilled at woodworking, specifically intarsia. He could build anything. He was also a talented singer and guitarist and was a former member of the Granite Statesmen Barber Shop Chorus. He was an excellent cook and keeper of the family recipes.
Lucien's greatest joy came from time spent in the company of his loving family, whom he adored and would do anything for. He was a great father, brother and friend. Quick-witted and funny, he was known by many and loved by all.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Cucchiaro of Rockport, with whom he resided; a son, Daniel Morrissette of Bristol, NH; a son-in-law, Paul Cucchiaro of Rockport; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Morrissette of Concord, NH; five grandchildren, Sophia Cucchiaro, Matthew Cucchiaro, and Christopher Cucchiaro all of Rockport, and Luci Mae Morrissette and William Morrissette, both of Concord, NH; two brothers, Roland Morrissette and his wife Janet of Lowell and Ed Morrissette and his companion Lynn Vogel of Dracut; two sisters, Colette Laroche of North Grafton and Eileen Stanley of Worcester; a brother-in-law, Joseph Cantin of Tewksbury; his former spouse, Lorraine Ryan and her husband Paul of Summerfield, FL; his companion of 27 years, Amalia Stys of Falmouth; his best friends, Barry Pynn and his wife Lea of Milford, NH, Ed Shaheen of Seabrook, NH, and Bill Sibley and his wife Deb of Londonderry, NH; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was also the brother of the late Gerard Morrissette, Richard Morrissette, Denise Cantin, and Connie Morrissette.
MORRISSETTE - Due to current gathering restrictions, Lucien's services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.