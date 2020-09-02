1/1
Lucille A. Baril
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1934 – 2020

Lucille A.(Therrien) (Mullen) Baril age 85 a former resident on Hudson, NH and Lowell, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 29,2020 at the Ridgewood Center in Bedford, NH.

She was the beloved wife of the late Roland J. Baril and the late John R. Mullen.

Lucille was born in Lowell, MA on November 19,1934 the youngest of 13 children she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Albertine (Grady) Therrien. She received her education in the Lowell Schools.

Prior to her retirement she had been employed by USCI Bard of Billerica,Ma.

Lucille loved music and in her early years she had been a Singer.

Her survivors include 3 Daughters; Barbara A. Mullen of Fl., Lucille A. Mullen of Littleton, NH and Christine C. Mullen-Paquette and her husband Jeffrey of Dracut, MA and Lisa Marion of NH affectionately known as her other Daughter.

Her Son; John R. Mullen Jr. and his wife Lisa of Mont Vernon,NH. She is also survived by her 7 Grandchildren; John, Jeffrey, Ryan Mullen, Michael Mullen, Matthew Millette and his wife Kristen, Andrew Millette and Ashley Feugill and her husband Steven. She is also survived by her 4 Great Grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews.

Lucille was also the mother of the late David J. Mullen and Geralynn T. Mullen.Grandmother of the late Sean Mullen and Brian Mullen. and Mother in law to the late Pamela Mullen.

Baril

Family and friends may call on Thursday morning Sept.3,2020 from 9 to 11 AM at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME,309 Pawtucket St.Lowell,MA.(Please be aware that face coverings are respectfully required as well as social distancing to ensure everyone's safety). Lucille's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish,Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. Her Committal Services to follow at the Pavillion at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault Jr. (978 459 9315).



View the online memorial for Lucille A. Baril

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Archambault Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
978-459-9315
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved