1934 – 2020Lucille A.(Therrien) (Mullen) Baril age 85 a former resident on Hudson, NH and Lowell, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 29,2020 at the Ridgewood Center in Bedford, NH.She was the beloved wife of the late Roland J. Baril and the late John R. Mullen.Lucille was born in Lowell, MA on November 19,1934 the youngest of 13 children she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Albertine (Grady) Therrien. She received her education in the Lowell Schools.Prior to her retirement she had been employed by USCI Bard of Billerica,Ma.Lucille loved music and in her early years she had been a Singer.Her survivors include 3 Daughters; Barbara A. Mullen of Fl., Lucille A. Mullen of Littleton, NH and Christine C. Mullen-Paquette and her husband Jeffrey of Dracut, MA and Lisa Marion of NH affectionately known as her other Daughter.Her Son; John R. Mullen Jr. and his wife Lisa of Mont Vernon,NH. She is also survived by her 7 Grandchildren; John, Jeffrey, Ryan Mullen, Michael Mullen, Matthew Millette and his wife Kristen, Andrew Millette and Ashley Feugill and her husband Steven. She is also survived by her 4 Great Grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews.Lucille was also the mother of the late David J. Mullen and Geralynn T. Mullen.Grandmother of the late Sean Mullen and Brian Mullen. and Mother in law to the late Pamela Mullen.BarilFamily and friends may call on Thursday morning Sept.3,2020 from 9 to 11 AM at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME,309 Pawtucket St.Lowell,MA.(Please be aware that face coverings are respectfully required as well as social distancing to ensure everyone's safety). Lucille's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish,Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. Her Committal Services to follow at the Pavillion at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault Jr. (978 459 9315).