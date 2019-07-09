|
Lucille H. Charron, a longtime resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Palm Center in Chelmsford.
She was born in Worcester, MA a daughter of the late Charles O. and Cora (Lafleur) Charron.
Lucille attended St. Louis Grammer School and was a graduate of Lowell High School class of 1939. She furthered her education receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Mass. State Teachers College in 1943. She also received her BA and MA Degrees from U-Mass. Lowell and her Masters Degree in Education from Boston University.
Lucille taught Music in the public schools for over 40 years retiring from the Town of Belmont, MA in 1983 after 35 years as a Music Teacher. Upon retiring she donated her time to working as a volunteer as the former St. Joseph Hospital in Lowell and later at Saints Memorial Medical Center for many years.
She was a communicant of Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish of Dracut and was a long time member of the former St. Louis de France Parish of Lowell. She had been an active member of the St. Vincent de Paul conference at both parishes.
Lucille was a member of the MTA-Mass. Teachers Assoc., NEA-National Education Assoc., REAM-Retired Educators Assoc. of Mass. She was also a member of the founders group, Sts. Memorial Medical Ctr. and the Poor Clares Guild.
She is survived by her niece: Connie Charron and her husband Tom Henckler of Chelmsford. Three grand nieces: Denise Rogers and her husband Matt of Ayer, MA, Nicole Reedy and her husband Dennis of Nashua, NH and Ambre Charron of Chelmsford, MA. 1 grand nephew: Chris Davis and his wife Anita of Mesa, AZ.
She is also survived by her dear friends Georgia and David Desmond of Tyngsborough, MA and Jeannette Therriault of Lowell.
Lucille was also the sister of the late Pierre Charron and aunt to the late Charles Charron and Joanne Davis.
Family and friends are invited to attend Lucille's Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. (PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH). At Lucille's request visiting hours have been omitted. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. (978-459-9315).
Published in Lowell Sun on July 9, 2019