Lucille Jeanette Fortier
of N. Chelmsford, MA

Lucille Jeanette Fortier, 74, of N. Chelmsford, MA died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital in Lowell, MA.

She was married to Leon W. Fortier who she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 30, 2020.

Born in Lowell, MA she was the daughter of the late Armand E. Dion and Amanda E. (Audy) Fortier.

She graduated from St. Joseph's High School for girls with the class of 1964 and was a graduate of American Institute of Banking.

She retired from Butler Bank of Lowell in 2010 as the Bank Treasurer. She was previously employed with Central Savings Bank as an Assistant VP Deposit Operations Manager.

She was active communicant with St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford, MA.

She loved her cat Boots.

Besides her husband, Lee, she is survived by her brother-in-law, Thomas Corcoran of N. Chelmsford, MA and her niece Julie and her husband, Cory Bannerman and family. Lucille is also survived by many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

She was the sister of the late Lorraine Corcoran of N. Chelmsford, MA who passed away in 2009 and George Dion of Londonderry, NH who passed away in 2000.

FORTIER

Lucille Jeannette Fortier of N. Chelmsford, MA died Nov. 11, 2020. Visiting hours Sun. 5 to 8 P.M. Funeral Mon. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Due to Covid-19 restrictions seating is limited in church. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com


Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 14, 2020.
