|
|
Lucy Ann (Gould) LeBlanc
of Dracut; 79
DRACUT - Mrs. Lucy Ann (Gould) LeBlanc, 79, passed away peacefully at the Blaire House in Tewksbury with her loving family by her side.
Lucy was born July 12, 1939 in Roxbury, Massachusetts. She was adopted as an infant to the late Mr. and Mrs. Elzear J. Dionne. Lucy was the daughter of the late Lucy Gould. She was the loving wife of forty-six years to the late Edward A. Leblanc whom she married on June 30, 1962 and passed on May 12, 2008.
She was a resident of Dracut for 48 years where she raised her family. Lucy was a parishioner of St. Louis de France Church for many years up until its closing. She loved her knitting, crafting, flea markets and doll collecting.
Lucy is survived by her children, Jeannine LeBlanc, Alfred LeBlanc and his wife Wanda, Rachel Marquebreuck and her husband Joseph, Robert LeBlanc, Michelle Van Auken and her husband Lawrence; her very close friend, Theana Gauthier; also many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
LEBLANC - Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St. Lowell on Friday, April 26th from 9:30 am to 11:30am. A prayer service will be held at 11:00am. A scheduled interment will follow in the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery in Winchedon, Massachusetts at 1:00pm. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M.Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019