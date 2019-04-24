Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Ann (Gould) LeBlanc

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucy Ann (Gould) LeBlanc Obituary
Lucy Ann (Gould) LeBlanc
of Dracut; 79

DRACUT - Mrs. Lucy Ann (Gould) LeBlanc, 79, passed away peacefully at the Blaire House in Tewksbury with her loving family by her side.

Lucy was born July 12, 1939 in Roxbury, Massachusetts. She was adopted as an infant to the late Mr. and Mrs. Elzear J. Dionne. Lucy was the daughter of the late Lucy Gould. She was the loving wife of forty-six years to the late Edward A. Leblanc whom she married on June 30, 1962 and passed on May 12, 2008.

She was a resident of Dracut for 48 years where she raised her family. Lucy was a parishioner of St. Louis de France Church for many years up until its closing. She loved her knitting, crafting, flea markets and doll collecting.

Lucy is survived by her children, Jeannine LeBlanc, Alfred LeBlanc and his wife Wanda, Rachel Marquebreuck and her husband Joseph, Robert LeBlanc, Michelle Van Auken and her husband Lawrence; her very close friend, Theana Gauthier; also many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

LEBLANC - Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St. Lowell on Friday, April 26th from 9:30 am to 11:30am. A prayer service will be held at 11:00am. A scheduled interment will follow in the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery in Winchedon, Massachusetts at 1:00pm. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M.Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
Download Now