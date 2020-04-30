|
|
Loving mother, devoted Catholic,
Rogers Hall resident
LOWELL
Lucy E. (McDonald) Balkus, 89, a lifelong Lowell resident, died at home with her family by her side on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was the widow of Edward Balkus who passed away on August 5, 2005 after 54 years of marriage.
She was born on December 30, 1930 in Lowell. She was a daughter of the late Hugh and the late Anna (Hallowood) MacDonald. She grew up in the Belvedere section of Lowell and was educated at the Immaculate Conception Grammar School, and graduated from Keith Hall with the class of 1949. She worked as a Velvet Cutter at Merrimack Manufacturing Co. When her daughter was born, she devoted her time to raising her while living in their family home on South Highland Street. Later in life she enjoyed her years doing child care for families she held dear to her heart. She was a very devoted catholic, she was a member of the former Saint Peter's Parish, and then Sacred Heart, and most recently, while living in Pawtucketville she was a communicant of St. Rita's Parish.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Balkus)(Bump) Polsi and her husband Donald of Lowell, her brother Tom and his wife Gerry McDonald of Rutland, Vermont; her grandchildren, Ryan W. Bump and his wife Nicole of Goffstown, NH, Christopher A. Polsi and his partner Rachel Martin of Boston, Elaine and her husband John Keough of Billerica, Lynne and her husband Michael Long of Dracut; her great grandchildren, Connell, Maeve, and Fiona Keough, Cosette Long, Mason and Henry Bump. She also leaves her brother in law Frank White of Lowell, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
She was the sister of the late Rita F. Gianotis & Mary White, sister in law of the late Monica Madden, John Balkus and Joseph Balkus.
She cherished the time she spent talking with family and friends on the phone. She also had a special place in her heart for the late night radio broadcasts on WCAP of Lowell.
Balkus
DUE TO MASSACHUSETTS STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY WITH BURIAL AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS DONATIONS MAY BE MADE IN HER MEMORY TO: CHILD LIFE SERVICES, BOSTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, 300 LONGWOOD AVENUE, BOSTON, MA 02115. PLEASE MAKE DONATIONS OUT TO: BOSTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL - NOTING IN THE MEMO SECTION "PAWPRINTS PET THERAPY PROGRAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-452-6361. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Lucy E. (McDonald) Balkus
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 30, 2020