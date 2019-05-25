|
|
active in Tewksbury
Senior Community; 93 TEWKSBURY Lucy M. (Ciaccio) LaBella, a well known Tewksbury Senior activist and volunteer, died peacefully Thursday evening, May 23, in the loving care of her family, and Merrimack Valley Hospice staff, at her home. She was the beloved wife for sixty-years of Joseph C. LaBella, an Army Veteran and Pearl Harbor Survivor, who died in 2005.
She was born in Boston's North End, one of five children of the late Leonardo and Accursia (Marcchante) Ciaccio and raised in the North End neighborhood. In 1941 she moved with her family to Medford, where she met Joe. They married in 1945 and moved to Tewksbury in 1954.
In addition to raising her family, she worked as a forewoman at Salada Tea in Woburn.
Lucy was a communicant of St. William's Church in Tewksbury.
In their senior years, Lucy and Joe were inseparable, spending many days at the Tewksbury Senior Center, enjoying day trips to the Casinos in Connecticut, bus rides to the Maine Coast and beyond, participating in the walking group Joe led, or just enjoying friends. She and Joe participated in fund-raising "fashion shows" and never missed a dance or a Silvertone's concert night. Lucy loved playing weekly Bingo at the Senior Center and the Elks Club.
Even though Lucy was legally blind, she never let it hold her back or define her. She received an award from Community Teamwork Inc., for 30 years of volunteering services. Lucy also held several positions as an officer of the Tewksbury Golden Age Club. She introduced "ageing" to the students at the Dewing School in their unique inter-generational friends program. She was also responsible for moving forward to install traffic lights at the Chandler Street intersection at the Senior Center, often referred to by then State Rep. Miceli as "Lucy's Lights."
She is survived by three children, Charles and his wife Rita LaBella of Tewksbury, Arlene O'Connor of Concord, NH, Joseph C. LaBella Jr., and his wife Connie of Naples, FL; three grandchildren, Brendan O'Connor and his wife Carolyn of Concord, NH, Devin O'Connor and his wife Rebecca of Washington, DC, Erica LaBella of Campton, NH; five great grandchildren, Emma, Olivia and Madelyn, and Thomas and Desmond; a brother, James Ciaccio of Norwood; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Thomas O'Connor Jr., and siblings, Michael Ciaccio, Josephine Ciaccio, and Frank Ciaccio. LaBELLA Visiting hours Tuesday, May 29, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. G.A.C. services at 4:30 on Tuesday. Her funeral will begin Wednesday, May 29, at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial will follow in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tewksbury Friends of the Elderly, attn.: L. Brabant, Tewksbury Sr. Ctr., 175 Chandler St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 are encouraged. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 25, 2019