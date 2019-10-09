|
Loving wife, mother, grandmother
LOWELL
Lucy M. (Cotto) Martinez, 73, a Lowell resident, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Manny Martinez, with whom she shared 45 years of marriage.
Born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico on January 25, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Justino Cotto and Eulogia (Perez) Cotto.
Prior to her retirement, Lucy had been employed in the local mills.
She enjoyed playing bingo, cooking and shopping with her daughter Jenn.
Most important to Lucy was spending time with her family, especially her precious grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she leaves three children, Manny Martinez, Jr. and his wife Megan, Jennifer Ponte and her husband Mike, all of Lowell, and Joseph Martinez and his wife Laura of Billerica; six grandchildren, Alexis, Raymond, Layla, Michael, Anthony and Vivianne Martinez; four brothers, Roberto Cotto and his wife Rosa of NY, Reyes Cotto, Julian Cotto, Eric Fonseca and his wife Lorraine, all of Lowell; also several nieces and nephews.
MARTINEZ
Relatives and friends are invited to Lucy's Life Celebration on Thursday, from 4 until 8 PM, at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, Lowell. Kindly meet at church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 9, 2019