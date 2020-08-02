Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and Sister
Luisa E. Rios – Age 91, wife of the late Rafael Rios passed away July 13, in Santander, Spain.
She was born in Ferrol, Spain, May 20, 1929, a daughter of the late Manuel and Luisa (López) Español. Luisa, along with her husband Rafael and their ten children emigrated from Spain to the United States in the early 1970s and settled in North Billerica in 1977. Rafael passed away in 1994. Luisa dedicated her life to care for her children and was a true beacon of light. Luisa was loving, kind, generous, happy, and her Faith was unwavering. Even in times of sorrow, she always found strength in her Catholic Faith. We mourn her passing, but we also rejoice knowing that she is with our Lord.
She is survived by her children, Rafael M Rios and his wife Miriam E Rios, Robert Rios and his wife Cheryl Rios, Luisa Garcia, widow of Juan José Garcia, Dolores Merchant and her husband James Merchant, Santiago Rios, Peter Rios and his wife Liezl Rios, Maria Harlow and her husband John Harlow, Ana Grant and her husband Richard Grant, Pablo Rios and his wife Sandra Trueba, Begoña Gylphe and her husband Ernie Gylphe; sister of, José Carlos Español, of Vitoria, Spain and she was the sister of the late Manuel Español, Luis Español, Dolores Español and Alfonso Rafael Español. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Two grandchildren have predeceased her.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church, N. Billerica and burial will take place at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Relief Services Organization. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com