|
|
of Dracut, MA; 96
Luverna C. Harris, 96 of Dracut, MA passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her home. Born in Cloutierville, LA, she moved to Massachusetts in 1941 and graduated from Merrimack College in North Andover with a bachelor's degree in Social Service Administration. Luverna worked as a social worker for elder services in Lawrence for many years and was also a successful realtor with Century 21 Minuteman in Chelmsford. She was deeply committed to her church and community. She was a longtime and very active member of the Third Baptist Church in Lawrence where she served on the diaconate board and the church scholarship committee, as a Sunday School teacher and choir member. She served as a chairperson of the American Heart Association fundraiser in Dracut and served on the Dracut Scholarship committee. Luverna served on the board of directors of the Community Daycare of Lawrence and the YWCA, was a life member of the NAACP, and a member of the League of Women Voters. She was a member of the Fair Housing Committee of Greater Lawrence and served with the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council. Luverna lived to serve others.
Luverna is survived by her daughter Vidra F. Harris and her husband Ralph Jordan of Methuen. She also leaves her sons, Arthur C. Harris of Dracut, Roger S. Harris and his wife Argentina James of Houston, TX, John M. Harris and his wife Gail of Lawrence, William L. Harris and his wife Shelley of Virginia Beach, VA, and Leonard P. Harris of Raymond, NH.
Luverna leaves behind twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Elijah "Paul" Harris, her daughter, Lu-Ann Harris, her brother Samuel Charles, and her sister Julia Quinn.
Harris
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Saturday, June 22, from 10 am to 11 am at the Third Baptist Church, 22 Warren St., Lawrence, MA 01841. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 11 am on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are by the Dewhirst & Boles Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Methuen. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Third Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 285, Lawrence, MA 01842. To leave an online condolence, please visit Luverna's tribute page at www.dewhirstbolesfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Luverna C. Harris
Published in Lowell Sun on June 20, 2019