Lyn Tyler
Lyn Anne Tyler


1957 - 2019
Lyn Anne Tyler Obituary
Lyn Anne Tyler

Lyn Anne Tyler "Lynnie ". 62, of Milton, NH, passed away suddenly on 7/26/19 at home, after a long battle with cancer. Lyn was born on February 19, 1957 in Chelmsford, MA. Preceded by her parents Edward and Margaret (Kydd) Tyler Jr. and nephew Matthew Leclair. She leaves behind six siblings; Margery (Tyler) Leclair, Toby Tyler, John Tyler, Wallace Tyler, David Tyler and Mary (Tyler) Raposa. Lyn had eleven nieces and nephews; Sarah, Jared, Kacey, Brittany, Ryan, Felicia, Brianna, Brittany, Margaret, Taryn and Jamison. One surviving aunt, Jean Kydd, numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews. Also surviving her, step daughter Hailee Smith; her dear friend and neighbor Jane Hooper and her loyal pets Henry, Rocket and Paprika.

Lyn graduated from Nashoba Technical High School in 1975. She had a long rewarding career in Quality Control and most recently as a manager at Safran Aerospace Composites. She was most passionate about gardening and her love of animals.

Per her wishes, no funeral services will be arranged. A "Celebration of Life" will be scheduled in the future.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 30, 2019
