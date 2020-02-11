|
GROTON
Lyn L. Smith-Miller, 58, a resident of Groton for over twenty years and most recently of Tyngsboro, succumbed to cancer Friday, February 7, 2020 at Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH.
Lyn was born in Newton, Iowa, March 1, 1961, a daughter of the late Hugh C. and Jewel (Deaton) Smith and was a graduate of Newton High School, Newton, Iowa. She continued her education at University of Northern Iowa and was currently enrolled in the Graduate Sports Management program at Northeastern University, Boston.
She leaves her husband of 28 years, E. Geoffrey Miller and her sister, Terri Ann Smith of Washington.
In 2015 she was predeceased by her daughter, Erin C. Smith-Miller of Groton.
Lyn spent much of her career working as an Athletic Director. She began in Louisiana before moving to Massachusetts where she worked in that capacity at Dedham Country Day School and most recently at Nashoba Brooks School in Concord.
She enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking and mountain climbing in Vermont with her two dogs and was an avid Boston Celtics fan. Lyn was also an avid traveler and enjoyed good food, music, and theatre.
Lyn was passionate about Woman's Rights believing that advocating for change was advocating for humanity. She strived to make the world better than she found it.
Following the death of her daughter, Lyn and her husband became engaged with the Megan's House, a home for young women recovering from substance abuse and were instrumental in the formation of Erin's Success House, where girls in recovery could live while reentering the workforce and taking the net steps in their path to recovery.
Funeral services for Lyn will be held 11 AM Friday, February 14, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Lyn's family will receive family and friends on Friday from 10 AM until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made Erin's Success House, c/o The Megan House Foundation, 100 Merrimack Street Suite 301 D, Lowell, MA 01852.
