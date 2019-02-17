Lynda Kay (Thomson) Hague

of Chelmsford



CHELMSFORD - Lynda Kay (Thomson) Hague, a resident of Chelmsford for 45 years, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard Miguel with whom she has celebrated 21 years of marriage.



She was born in Everett on March 8, 1947 and was a daughter of the late Kenneth D. and Mildred J. (Frechette) Thomson.



Lynda earned her Bachelor's Degree from the College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee and her Master's Degree from Boston College. Prior to her retirement, Lynda was employed as a Special Education Teacher in the Wilmington School System. She liked spending time gardening and decorating. Lynda genuinely cared about people and she enjoyed being a volunteer with hospice and with Table of Plenty in Chelmsford.



In addition to her loving husband, Lynda is survived by her step-brothers; Carl Lavoie of Salem and Robert Lavoie of Swampscott, her nephews and niece; Alan Noyes (her Godson) and his wife Pamela of Tewksbury, Kenneth Noyes and his wife Kristen of Billerica, Daniel Noyes and his fiance Camile of Beverly, and Kelly Delaney and her husband Sean of Manchester-By-the-Sea, her great-nieces and nephews; Corey Clark, Allison Noyes, Megan Delaney, Patrick Delaney, Christina Noyes, Aaron Noyes, Kevin Noyes, Ryan Noyes and Cameron Noyes and one great-great-niece Lana Clark. Lynda was predeceased by her sister Joan Noyes, brother-in-law Elwood "Al" Noyes, step-sister Connie Harding and step-brother Ronald Lavoie and her nephew James Noyes.



HAGUE - Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p m at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 o'clock on Tuesday at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY GATHER AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, WESTFORD. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to Circle Home Inc., 847 Rogers St., Lowell, MA 01852. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 17, 2019