Lynn Flynn
Mothers hold their children's hands for a while, their hearts forever
Lynn Flynn passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born on April 8, 1934 in New Britain, Connecticut to John & Dorothea Rondeau. Lynn married Jack Flynn who preceded her in death in 2008. Lynn is survived by her daughter Robin Flynn-Joven and her husband Michael Joven, her son Rondeau Flynn and his wife Pamela Roberts-Flynn, and many more family members who she loved and touched deeply.
After graduation from Ste. Chretienne Academy in Salem, Massachusetts, Lynn moved to New York City where she started her career as a professional dancer. She toured the USA with her dance company but eventually returned to Boston where she met and married her husband. She moved to the Midwest to raise her family but eventually moved back to Chelmsford, Massachusetts and worked as a civilian defense contractor at Hanscom AFB until she retired in 2008. Lynn was independent, driven, and inspired the same in those around her. She will always be remembered for her generous nature, kind ways, and devotion to her family. She was the type of Mom that would sacrifice everything for her children. Lynn loved animals deeply and often challenged the status quo for them. She would offer food, a soft greeting or a gentle hand to those in need.
A private family service will be held at the Mission Hill Basilica in Boston and her forever resting place will be located at St Michael's Cemetery in Boston. In Lieu of flowers please consider giving to Wild Watch (www.wildwatch.org). E-Condolences may be offered at https://www.hamellydon.com/listings
