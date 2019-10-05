Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William's Church
1351 Main St. (Rte. 38)
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Lynn Gath Obituary
of Tewksbury; 86

TEWKSBURY

Lynnette A. "Lynn" (O'Brien)(Bowden) Gath, age 86, died Friday, Oct. 4, in Billerica. She was the beloved wife for thirty-seven years of Russell F. Gath, daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Smith) O'Brien, and is survived by her daughter, Lee Ann Gath of Tewksbury; a step-son, Brian Gath of Tewksbury; four step daughters, Claudia and her husband John Rickles of Maryland, Sheila Pacheco of Lowell, Janet Gath of Tewksbury, Sheryl and her husband Mark Parmenter of Somersworth, NH; two granddaughters, Eve Carciofi and Halle Carciofi; fifteen step-grandchildren; numerous step great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and was mother of the late Mark C. Gath.

GATH

Visiting hours, Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 4:00 until 7:00 in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Her funeral will begin Thursday, Oct. 10, at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial will be in "Marks Garden" within Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN. 38148-0142 or stjude.org will be appreciated. for complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 5, 2019
