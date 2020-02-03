Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
8:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
N. Chelmsford, MA
M. Denise Dunn

M. Denise Dunn Obituary
of Chelmsford

Chelmsford

Mary Denise (O'Brien) Dunn, 83, of Chelmsford died Sunday morning, February 2, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Chelmsford.

She was married to the late William F. Dunn, who died on January 14, 2016.

Born in Brookline, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (McGillicuddy) O'Brien. She graduated from Mount Alvernia Academy in Chestnut Hill. Denise earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Boston College in 1958 and a Masters of Education in Reading and Language from UMASS Lowell in 1981.

Denise retired from the Chelmsford Public Schools; where she was a reading teacher at the McCarthy Middle School for twenty-two years.

She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise Dunn of Chelmsford and many nieces and nephews.

Denise's family would like to thank the staff at Sunny Acres Nursing Home for the love, support and care they provided her.

DUNN

Mary Denise Dunn of Chelmsford died Feb. 2, 2020. Visiting hours Tues. 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Wed. at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or the Salvation Army 150 Appleton St., Lowell, MA 01852. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 3, 2020
