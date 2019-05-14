|
longtime Pepperell resident M. Gary Giguere, former Pepperell Selectman, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, with his loving family by his side on May 10, 2019. Gary was the beloved husband and soul mate of the late Barbara (Gall) Giguere for over 40 years. He was born in Pepperell, MA September 13, 1936, the son of the late Aurora (Lacroix) and Alfred Giguere.
He graduated from Pepperell High School and attended the University of Massachusetts. He owned Giguere's Sporting Goods in Pepperell, and worked for Pepperell Paper Company for 48 years, serving as Union President for a number of years. He was also a National Rifle Association instructor, Game Warden, a member of the Pepperell Police Department, and for over 20 years a member of the Pepperell Fire Department, having served as Captain for a number of years. He was a respected member of the Pepperell Board of Selectman, serving three terms and was also a member of the Pepperell Finance Committee, and past president of the Pepperell Lions Club.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending summers at the campground in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. He was a communicant of St Joseph's Parish in Pepperell.
He was predeceased by his late wife Barbara, daughter Patti Koeller, and granddaughter Katie Blood. He leaves his children, Eloise Adams of Pepperell MA, Billy Giguere of Pepperell MA, Heather Giguere of Fitchburg MA, Skip Jankoski of California, Nancy Jewers and her husband Al of Pepperell, MA, Don Jankoski of California, Kevin Jankoski and wife Debbie of Kentucky as well as 15 grandchildren and several great- grandchildren. He also leaves behind his fiancée Doris Fogelman of Hollis NH, with whom he was blessed to spend the last 4 ½ years together. GIGUERE M. Gary, a longtime Pepperell resident. May 10, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Parish worshipping at St. Joseph's Church, 28 Tarbell St. Pepperell, MA on Thursday, May 16 at 11 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Pepperell. Visiting hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Wednesday, May 15 from 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Director – Jack McGaffigan. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Gary's memory to the Pepperell Fire Department Gift Account, 1 Main St., Pepperell, MA 01463. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 14, 2019