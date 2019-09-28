Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
978-452-6361
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH
144 EAST MERRIMACK STREET,
LOWELL, MA
M. Marcia (Zacharer) Conway


1924 - 2019
M. Marcia (Zacharer) Conway Obituary
of Lowell; 95

LOWELL

M. Marcia (Zacharer) Conway, 95 of Lowell, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Chelmsford. She was the widow of the late Owen S. Conway with whom she shared 33 years before he passed away in 1983.

She was born in Lowell on March 11, 1924 and was a daughter of the late Francis Zacharer and the late Stephanie (Amlick) Zacharer. She was raised in Lowell, where she attended the area schools before graduating from Radcliffe College in Cambridge with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry.

Marcia resided in the Belvidere Section of Lowell and was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church. She was employed as a Research Chemist at Pellon Corp. prior to retiring from Freudenberg Nonwovens in Lowell. She enjoyed gardening, listening to classical music, and working on crossword puzzles. She was also an avid golfer.

Marcia was predeceased by her son, the late Owen F. Conway who passed away a few short days before her on September 21. She is survived by her daughter, Deirdre Conway; two granddaughters, Felicity Coss and Sophie Conway.

Conway

ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2019, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 8 UNTIL 10 A.M. AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-452-6361. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL DIRECTLY FOLLOW AT 11 A.M. AT THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK STREET, LOWELL. FOLLOWED BY BURIAL AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 28, 2019
