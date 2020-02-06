|
Madalena Lourdes Cunha, 75, of Lowell passed away peacefully on February 4th after a hard fought battle with cancer.
She was born in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal on August 21, 1944 and was a daughter of the late Francisco and the late Alexandrina (Reis) Lobao. She was raised in Graciosa where she attended area schools before immigrating to the Back Central section of Lowell in 1972 with the love of her life, Raul Cunha, who preceded her in death in 1985.
Madalena worked in the various mills in Lowell and then later for Wang Laboratories, Getronics, and April Industries before retiring in 2008. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, doing crotchet, listening to music (Elvis was a favorite), crossword puzzles, and church functions at St Anthony's Church.
Madalena is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Cunha, her bird buddy Rocco, sister Maria Olga Bettencourt and her husband Francisco; sister Maria Fatima Silva and her husband Olimpio; sister Alexandrina Baker; sister Maria Alice DaSilva; sister-in-law Maria Lobao; brother-in-law Aurelindo Cunha and his wife Isabel; sister-in-laws Clementina Picanco and Herondina Silva, Gertrudes Araujo and her husband Adriano.
In addition, she leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family both in North America, Azores, and mainland Portugal.
She was also the sister of the late Antonio Lobao, Raul Lobao, and John Lobao; sister-in-law to the late Maria Emilia Lobao, Lionel (Peter) Baker, Decio Picanco, and John Silva; niece to the late Anthony August; daughter-in-law to the late Manuel and Rosa Cunha.
Over this past year, the amazing staff at D'Youville Life & Wellness Community (especially C-Unit) and Beacon Hospice became family. The care, compassion, and love given to Madalena meant so much. XOXO
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 6, 2020