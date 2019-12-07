|
Madalena (Silva) Silva, 83, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of the late Luis S. Silva who passed away in 2013 after 56 years of marriage.
She was born in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal on September 7, 1936 and was a daughter of the late Isidro Silva and the late Doroteia (Silva) Silva. She was raised in Graciosa where she attended the area schools.
In 1974, she relocated to the United States, settling in the Back Central Street neighborhood, where she lived for over 35 years and was a communicant of St. Anthony Church. She was employed as a mechanic assembler for Wang Labs for 8 years, then began working at Old Mother Hubbard for another 8 years before her retirement in 1998.
She is survived by her children, Alzira Bettencourt and her husband, Osvaldo of Tynsgboro, Jose M. Silva and his wife, Helena of Lowell, and Louis Silva of New Bedford, MA; and her grandchildren, Steve Silva and his wife, Elizabeth, Eric Silva and his wife, Jennifer, Jason Silva and his girlfriend, Kelly Wight, Shana Silva and her boyfriend, Daniel Melo, and Kayla Silva. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Dylan Silva, Amelia Silva, Kylie Silva, and Aria Silva; and her siblings, Dementelia Sousa, Carlos Silva, Jose Silva.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, the late Maria Silva, the late Rosa Costa, the late Cidalia Silva, the late Daniel Silva, and the late Vivaldo Silva.
