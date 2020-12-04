South HamptonMadaline F. Syvertson, 85, of 14 Chase Rd passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of 67 years to Roy C. Syvertson. She was born in Wilmington, MA August 11, 1935, the daughter of the late Marjorie (Melzar) Emery and the late F. Talbot Emery.She was a graduate of Wilmington High School, class of 1953. Madaline worked at the So. Hampton Library for close to 20 years, resigning just a few months ago. She and her husband Roy once owned and operated the South Hampton Nursery selling trees, shrubs and flowers. She was an avid gardener and loved bird watching. She vacationed with her siblings in Boothbay Harbor, ME where her late grandparents and parents once resided.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Karl C. Syvertson and his wife Shirley from Wolfeboro, NH, her daughter Karen Syvertson of So. Hampton, NH, her daughter Lauren Wise and her husband Glenn from So. Hampton, NH, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, her sister Rebecca Biggar of Chelmsford, MA, her brother Peter Emery and his wife Deborah of Wayne, ME, and was predeceased by her sister Eugenia (Genie) White of Westford, MA. Madaline leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.Private ServicesDue to COVID and our concern for everyone's safety, there will be no public service at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her remembrance to the South Hampton Baptist Church, 10 Jewell St., South Hampton, NH, 03827.