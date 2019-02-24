Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Parish of Saint Rita
158 Mammoth Road
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeleine Sword
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeleine M. (Tremblay) Sword

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Madeleine M. (Tremblay) Sword Obituary
Madeleine M. (Tremblay) Sword of Lowell

Mrs. Madeleine M. (Tremblay) Sword, age 89, a resident of Lowell and wife of the late Lester H. Sword died Feb. 21, 2019. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral Monday morning with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tyngsborough Funeral Home
Download Now