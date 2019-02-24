|
Madeleine M. (Tremblay) Sword of Lowell
Mrs. Madeleine M. (Tremblay) Sword, age 89, a resident of Lowell and wife of the late Lester H. Sword died Feb. 21, 2019. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral Monday morning with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019