1930 - 2019
LOWELL
Mrs. Madeline M. (Labrecque) Beaudoin, age 89, a resident of Lowell and a former resident of Nashua, passed away at her home on June 5, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Henry G. Beaudoin.
Born in Lowell on April 13, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Cordelia (Cote) Labrecque.
She was educated in the Lowell School system and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a medical transcriptionist for the former St. Joseph Hospital and the office of Drs. McGowan and Moynihan.
Madeline enjoyed traveling, reading and her daily cup of coffee with family and friends.
She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Michelle M. Szewczyk and her husband Gary of Lowell and Donna M. Beaudoin of Nashua; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends including Kristen and Denise.
She was the mother of the late Ronald Beaudoin and sister of the late Marcel Labrecque, Theresa Riley, Garbrielle Forzese and Annette Marshall.
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to Mary Beth and Anna from Merrimack Valley Hospice for the exceptional care that was given.
BEAUDOIN
Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Monday morning from 10:30 to 12 noon. A service to celebrate her life will take place in the Funeral Home immediately following at 12 noon. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 8, 2019