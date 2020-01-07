Lowell Sun Obituaries
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
155 Washington St
Winchester, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
155 Washington St
Winchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Saurman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Rita (Quill) Saurman

Madeline Rita (Quill) Saurman Obituary
Madeline Rita (Quill) Saurman
former lifelong resident of Winchester, MA

BILLERICA - Madeline Rita (Quill) Saurman, of Billerica, former lifelong resident of Winchester, MA, age 80, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Madeline was born in Winchester MA, daughter of the late Margaret (McManus) and Henry Quill. She graduated from Winchester HS. Over the years Madeline was a caring provider with Elder Services and went on to retire from Bank of Boston in Burlington. As was consistent her Irish heritage, Madeline always enjoyed good music and fun times with those she loved. Madeline is survived by her daughter Cheryl and her husband Kevin Fitzgerald of Naples, Florida and Phippsburg, Maine, and her son George Saurman and his wife Holly of Pelham, NH. Madeline is also survived by her grandchildren: Patrick and his wife Kristin Fitzgerald of Portland, Maine, Ryan Fitzgerald of Naples, Florida, Sarah Saurman of Pelham NH, Garret Fitzgerald of Portland, Maine and Jonathan Saurman of Pelham, NH along with her sister-in-law Elinor Quill, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with her parents, Madeline was predeceased by her dear brother Henry Quill and her sister Loretta Quill. Madeline's family is grateful for the compassionate care she received from the A4 staff at Tewksbury Hospital.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., Winchester, on Friday, January 10 from 5-8PM, and again on Saturday, January 11 at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 10AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St. - Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. . www.costellofuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
