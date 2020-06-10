LOWELL, MA -- Madeline Yanas, 85, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Madeline was born April 26, 1935 in Messinikola, Greece, a daughter of the late Konstandinos and Stavroula (Frangou) Mitsios. Loving wife to the late Konstas Yanas who passed in February of 1975.
Madeline moved from Messinikola, Greece to the United States at an early age with her brother, Louis, and made Lowell her home. Madeline enjoyed the art of reading Greek coffee and created amazing friendships with everyone she met. She had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel loved through her cooking.
Madeline was a loving wife, devoted mother, godmother, and "YiaYia" who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. Always referring to her family as, "the loves of her life," she enjoyed expressing her love to her family and friends through her delicious meals and pastries.
Madeline is survived by her four children, George Yannakopoulos and his wife, Pam, Connie Hantzis and her husband, Sam, James Yanas and Lou Ann Hem, and Stavros Yannacopoulos; a brother, Louis Mitsios; a brother-in-law, John Kontos; her grandchildren, Konstas (Chuck) Yannakopoulos and his wife, Lisa, Nicole DeMaria and her husband, Tom, Jason Hantzis and his wife, Megan, Andrew Hantzis, Elijah Yannacopoulos, Caroline Yannacopoulos, Alanna Yannacopoulos and Carly Yannacopoulos. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren, Alexis, Logan, Sophia, Colton, Drew, Magda and Sam. In addition to her immediate family, Madeline deeply cherished her sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and beloved friends.
Madeline is predeceased by her sisters, Elaine Coulouras, Maria Kontos, Aphrodite Gavriel and a brother, James Mitsios.
YANAS -- DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID_19 PANDEMIC, HER FUNERAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, MA 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction M.R. Laurin Funeral Home, Directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin,; www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.