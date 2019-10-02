|
lifelong resident of Lowell; 95
Mae J. (Dudek) Zioto, a resident of the Centralville section of Lowell passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Beverly. She was 95. A lifelong resident of Lowell, she was born on August 12, 1924, a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Woznak) Dudek.
Prior to her retirement Mae worked at the former Educator Biscuit and spent 25 years at Raytheon where she was a group leader. Mae was a lifelong communicant of St. Casimir Parish in Lowell. She was also a member of the "MK" club there. Mae was also a member of the Dom Polski Club and was an active member and volunteer at the Dracut Senior Citizen Club for many years.
Mae loved to dance and travel, especially to her native Poland where she visited two times. She will be remembered by her family for her joy, generosity, and delicious Polish cooking.
Survivors include a son and daughter in law, Randy and Mary-Ann Zioto of Beverly; three grandchildren: Andrew Zioto and his wife Julia of Rochester, NY, Dr. Kathryn Zioto and her husband Frederick Borges of Winchester, and Julia Zioto of Leominster; her great-granddaughter Victoria Borges; two nieces: Marlene and her husband Michael Moore of Maine and Nancy Dudek of California; and her great-niece Melody Henriquez and her husband David of Boston. She was also the sister of the late Joseph Dudek and Nancy Kuchar.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mae's Funeral Mass at St. Casimir Parish, 268 Lakeview Ave., Lowell, on Saturday, October 5th at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mae's memory may be made to St. Casimir Parish, 268 Lakeview Ave., Lowell, MA 01850. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 2, 2019