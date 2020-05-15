Tyngsborough
Mrs. Majella D. (Couillard) Beaudry, age 94, a resident of Tyngsboro and a former resident of Lowell, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Noel J. Beaudry.
Born in Magog, Quebec, Canada on February 4, 1926 she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Adele (Therriault) Couillard.
She was a parishioner of St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Tyngsboro.
Prior to her retirement she worked as a Cafeteria Aide for the Greater Lowell Technical High School.
Majella enjoyed spending time shopping with her dear friend Vivian Boman, and time spent with her many friends at the Senior Centers. The time spent with her family was most enjoyable.
Surviving her are three daughters, Louise and her husband Dana Robie, Lisette and her husband Joel Daniels both residing in New Boston, NH, and Adele and her husband Charlie Tsoukaris with whom she resided for the past 31 years; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Marie Ange Corriveau, Francoise Bergeron, Rolande Cloutier, Gerard Couillard, Cecile Lacombe, Conrad Couillard, Yvette Roy & Therese Jubinville.
BEAUDRY – Due to the current pandemic restrictions, services will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery. Those wishing may make a memorial donation in her memory to VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 or Lowell Senior Center, 276 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. For online condolences please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 15, 2020.