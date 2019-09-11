|
HULL
Malcolm A. "Mal" Johnson of Hull, died September 8, 2019.
Mal adored his family, especially being "Papa" to 22 grandchildren. He was a hardworking man that loved to build and fix things. He was always there to help family and friends with a project. Mal proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam and worked at the Langham Hotel in Boston as the head of the engineering department for 27 years. He was a joker with a great sense of humor, especially with his famous line "don't worry, we're calling the 'toe' truck". Mal was a caring, loving and generous man who would put everyone else before himself. He was passionate about his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Son of the late Andrew and Mary Johnson. Beloved husband of Jean Johnson of Hull. Cherished father of Cindy Whelan and her husband Ed of Hull, David Johnson and his wife Kristin of Lee, Peter Bossey and his wife Danielle of Scituate, Kimberly Beaudette and her husband Steven of Nashua, NH, James Johnson and his wife Jennifer of Pelham, NH, Mark Bossey and his wife Holly of Marshfield, and Lisa Hennessey and her husband Marc of Hull. Loving brother of Marilyn Morin and her late husband Fred of Newport Richey, FL, Sharon Harvey and her late husband Frank of Martinez, GA, Nancy Knight and her husband George of Wolfeboro, NH, Charles Johnson and his wife Lee of Billerica, and the late Lawrence Johnson and his surviving wife Joyce of Windsor Locks, CT, and the late Andrea, Sandra, and Alan Johnson. Also survived by 22 of his favorite grandchildren and by many nieces and nephews.
Johnson
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mal may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, W. Bridgewater, MA 02379-1022. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 11, 2019