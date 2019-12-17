|
North Chelmsford
Malcolm N. Flanders, a resident of North Chelmsford for 60 years, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was 84 years old. He was the beloved husband for 60 years of Arlene L. (Mace) Flanders until her death in 2017. He was born in Rutland, VT on April 27, 1935 and was a son of the late George and Gertrude Flanders. Malcolm was raised and educated in Newton and was a graduate of Newton High School. In his younger years, Malcolm was employed as a manager at General Electric and Hitchiner Manufacturing. He later acquired a foundry and owned and operated New England Alloys until his retirement in 1995. Malcolm was the Past President of Stony Brook Fish and Game Association in Westford, serving in that role for 25 years. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed many fishing trips to Alaska as well as hunting trips to New Brunswick, Canada. Malcolm also enjoyed golfing at Myrtle Beach with family and snow mobiling at their camp in New Hampshire. Malcolm is survived by his three children; Denise Newbolt and her husband Kevin of Dripping Springs, Texas, Ted Flanders of Tyngsboro, Brian Flanders of Westford and daughter-in law, Kathy Flanders of Westford, nine grandchildren; Sean, Shannon, Shelby, Shea, Warren, Mallorie, Leigh Ann, Yvonne and Keith and twelve great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers; Edward and George Flanders and a sister, Trudy Bullen.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, December 19th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 20th at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, N. Chelmsford. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 17, 2019