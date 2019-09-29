|
|
of Lowell
LOWELL
Manuel C. Cunha da Veiga, 95, of Lowell, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital with his loving family at his side. He was the widower of the late Doroteia L. (Mendonca) Veiga who passed away in 2012 after sixty years of marriage.
A son of the late Abilio S. Cunha Veiga and the late M. Graciomild C. (Picanso) da Veiga, he was born June 25, 1924, in Santa Cruz, Graciosa, Portugal. He was educated in the Portuguese school system and proudly served with the Portuguese Army during the period of time during World War II.
He came to the United States in 1966, settling in Lowell with his family where he made his home for more than fifty years. Family was his greatest joy and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He also enjoyed gardening, but will be remembered as an avid Benfica Soccer Team enthusiast his entire life.
Manuel was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church and had worked as a Superintendent in the Weaving Room at Wannalancit Mills before working as a group leader from Majelite Corporation where he had worked for over twenty years before his retirement. He was also a member of the Portuguese American Civic League and the Portuguese American Center.
He is survived by his sons Manuel Jorge Veiga and his wife, Nancy of Tewksbury, and Rui Manuel Veiga and his companion, Fernanda of Lowell; his grandchildren, Jason Veiga and Kimberly Veiga of Tewksbury, Katti Theriault and her husband, David of Buffalo, NY, and Tyler Veiga and his companion, Cynthia of Hudson, NH; and his great-grandson, the 'Love of His Life', Evan Manuel Veiga of Tewksbury. He is also survived by his brother, Antonio Veiga and his wife, Delminda of Peabody; his sisters, Carmel Rollinson and her husband, Will, and Suzete Veiga, all of East Providence, RI, and Selina Sousa of Pawtucket, RI; his sisters-in-law, Manuela Veiga of Lisbon, Portugal, Hirondina DaSilva of Lowell, and Mariazinha of Seekonk; his cousin, Maria Lobao; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also the father of the late Rui Santos Veiga and a brother of the late Augusto Veiga, the late Abilio Veiga, the late Adelino Cunha, the late Eduardo Veiga, the late Leontina Veiga, the late Mario Veiga, and the late Alda Fox.
Manuel's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Nurses and Staff at Northwood Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and compassion during his stay there, especially to his daughter-in-law, Nancy Veiga.
Cunha da Veiga
ON MONDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 3 UNTIL 7 PM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. ON TUESDAY, HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 AM, AT THE FUNERAL HOME. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH, 873 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL AT 10 AM.
BURIAL IN LOWELL CEMETERY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Manuel C. Cunha da Veiga
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019