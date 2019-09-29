Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. ANTHONY CHURCH
873 CENTRAL STREET
LOWELL, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Veiga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel C. Cunha Da Veiga


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
of Lowell

LOWELL

Manuel C. Cunha da Veiga, 95, of Lowell, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital with his loving family at his side. He was the widower of the late Doroteia L. (Mendonca) Veiga who passed away in 2012 after sixty years of marriage.

A son of the late Abilio S. Cunha Veiga and the late M. Graciomild C. (Picanso) da Veiga, he was born June 25, 1924, in Santa Cruz, Graciosa, Portugal. He was educated in the Portuguese school system and proudly served with the Portuguese Army during the period of time during World War II.

He came to the United States in 1966, settling in Lowell with his family where he made his home for more than fifty years. Family was his greatest joy and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He also enjoyed gardening, but will be remembered as an avid Benfica Soccer Team enthusiast his entire life.

Manuel was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church and had worked as a Superintendent in the Weaving Room at Wannalancit Mills before working as a group leader from Majelite Corporation where he had worked for over twenty years before his retirement. He was also a member of the Portuguese American Civic League and the Portuguese American Center.

He is survived by his sons Manuel Jorge Veiga and his wife, Nancy of Tewksbury, and Rui Manuel Veiga and his companion, Fernanda of Lowell; his grandchildren, Jason Veiga and Kimberly Veiga of Tewksbury, Katti Theriault and her husband, David of Buffalo, NY, and Tyler Veiga and his companion, Cynthia of Hudson, NH; and his great-grandson, the 'Love of His Life', Evan Manuel Veiga of Tewksbury. He is also survived by his brother, Antonio Veiga and his wife, Delminda of Peabody; his sisters, Carmel Rollinson and her husband, Will, and Suzete Veiga, all of East Providence, RI, and Selina Sousa of Pawtucket, RI; his sisters-in-law, Manuela Veiga of Lisbon, Portugal, Hirondina DaSilva of Lowell, and Mariazinha of Seekonk; his cousin, Maria Lobao; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also the father of the late Rui Santos Veiga and a brother of the late Augusto Veiga, the late Abilio Veiga, the late Adelino Cunha, the late Eduardo Veiga, the late Leontina Veiga, the late Mario Veiga, and the late Alda Fox.

Manuel's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Nurses and Staff at Northwood Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and compassion during his stay there, especially to his daughter-in-law, Nancy Veiga.

Cunha da Veiga

ON MONDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 3 UNTIL 7 PM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. ON TUESDAY, HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 AM, AT THE FUNERAL HOME. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH, 873 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL AT 10 AM.

BURIAL IN LOWELL CEMETERY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for Manuel C. Cunha da Veiga
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonough Funeral Home
Download Now