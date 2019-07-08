|
of Lowell
LOWELL
Manuel C. Silva, 97, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the widower of the late Georgina M. (Silva) Silva with whom he shared many wonderful years together before she passed away in 1991.
He was born in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal on December 7, 1921 and was a son of the late Manuel C. Silva and the late Isabel (Silva) Silva. He was raised and educated in Portugal. While living in Portugal he was a farmer.
In 1949, he came to the Unites States settling in Chelmsford for most of his life. He more recently resided in Lowell where he was a communicant of St. Anthony Church, Past President of the Holy Ghost Society, and member of the Holy Name Society.
He was employed as a machinist for many years, beginning at Judson L. Thomson in Waltham for 22 years, before working at Wang Laboratories where he retired from after 7 years.
Manuel is survived by his sister, Lindoura Freitas of Lowell; and his nieces and nephews, Beatriz Tavares of Lowell, Natale Avila and her husband, Fernando of Lowell, Delia of Florida, and Duarte Freitas of Lowell. He is also survived by a special friend, Incarnacao Pereira of Lowell; his devoted friend and caretaker, Maria Amarante; several grandnieces and grandnephews including, Gina DeMelo and and her husband, Vasco of Methuen, Tina Cunha and her husband, Jerry of Dracut, and Anita Tavares and her companion, Sidonio Iria of Lowell; and many great grand nieces and nephews including Claudia DeMelo, Leah DeMelo, Kendra DeMelo, Vania DeMelo, Sebastian Cunha, Mateo Cunha; and many friends and extended family members.
He was predeceased by his sister, the late Maria Silva and her husband, the late Juvenal Silva, the late Jose Silva.
His family would like to thank VNA Hospice for their kindness and compassion while taking care of Manuel.
Silva
ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 10, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS VISITATION FROM 9-11 AM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL, AT 12 NOON, FOLLOWED BY BURIAL AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
