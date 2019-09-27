|
|
Manuel L. Silva of Dracut, MA
Manuel L. Silva 65, of Dracut, MA, died Saturday September 14, 2019. Manuel was born in Graciosa Azores Portugal on November 11, 1953. The son of the late Vital and Argentina Silva. Manuel is survived by his companion of 15 years Bernardete Reis of Dracut, MA. He leaves behind his six children, Manuel Silva Jr. and his wife Bernadette of Littleton, MA., Joseph Silva and his wife Catherine of Dracut, MA., Valerie Tavares of Barnstable, Cape Cod, Andy Silva and his wife Kristen of Nashua, New Hampshire, Amanda Medeiros and her husband Jimmy of Lowell, MA., and Olivia Silva of Dracut. A sister- Maria Tetiva of Salem, New Hampshire and two brothers, José Silva and his wife Gina of Methuen, MA. and Valentim Silva of Graciosa Azores, Portugal, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
He was a member of the Portugese American Civic Club (The Reds and The Blues).
A mass will be held on September 27th, at 5 pm at Saint Anthony's Church.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 27, 2019