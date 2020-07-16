1/1
Manuel Q. "Manuel Alvos" Bettencourt
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
of Lowell

LOWELL

Manuel Q. "Manuel "Alvos" Bettencourt, 83, a longtime Lowell resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at home with his beloved family surrounding him. He was the husband of Maria Guteberta (Carvalho) Bettencourt, with whom he would have celebrated their 57th year of marriage this December.

He was born in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal on August 27, 1936 and was a son of the late Joao A. Bettencourt and the late Maria C. (Quadros) Bettencourt. He was raised and educated in Graciosa and worked as a farmer in Graciosa until 1983 when he came to the United States. He settled in Lowell's Back Central neighborhood where he has resided for the past 37 years.

"Manuel Alvos", as he was known throughout the community, was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Church and the Holy Ghost Society. He enjoyed tending to his gardens and his grapevines, with which he made his own wine. He valued time spent with his family and traveling, especially back to his native Graciosa.

He worked as a greenskeeper for the Vesper Country Club in Tyngsborough for over 25 years before his retirement in the early 2000's.

Besides his beloved wife, Maria, he is survived by his children; Maria C. Bettencourt and her husband, Agostinho, of Lowell, Ana Nogueira of Lowell and Carmelina Ciccarello and her husband, Cosmo Jr., of Stoneham, his grandchildren, Kevin Bettencourt and his wife Anne, Kelly Bettencourt and Nuno Nogueira, all of Lowell, and Cosmo and Mia Ciccarello, both of Stoneham, his sister in law, Maria Carvalho of Lowell and his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was also the brother in law of the late Francisco Carvalho.

Bettencourt

WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES, ON FRIDAY, JULY 17, FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 8:30 -10:30 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for Manuel Q. "Manuel "Alvos" Bettencourt

Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:30 AM
McDonough Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
