Loving Daughter, Sister, Grandmother
LOWELL
Marbo Easter, a longtime resident of Lowell, died January 17, 2020, at her home in Lowell, aged 79 years.
Born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, March 25, 1940, a daughter of Sarah J. Cureton of Lowell and the late John Burns. She received her education in the Rock Hill school system.
She was a talented dressmaker with the former Lowell Dress Company for most of her career. After they closed, she worked for many years at the Bedford VA in the food service department.
Marbo was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and Bruins fan. Marbo also enjoyed fishing – both fresh and saltwater, and she could fish with the best of them. Family vacations at Seabrook Beach were among her most favorite times. Also a fabulous cook, everyone flocked to the table to enjoy her meals, especially her signature chicken and lasagna dishes.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two brothers, Tenneth Cureton and Darnell Cureton, both of Lowell, and a granddaughter, Jenny Lee Simmons. She was the sister of the late Michael A. Cureton.
EASTER
It being her wish, there are no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday at 10:00 AM. Interment is private. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Marbo's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020