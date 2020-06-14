Marc Grant
1958 - 2020
Chelmsford

Marc Alan Grant, 62, a 31-year resident of Chelmsford, died peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Elizabeth Evarts de Rham Hospice Home in Cambridge. He was the loving husband of Andrea (Contri) Grant with whom he shared 39 years of marriage.

Marc was born on April 9, 1958 in Hartford, CT, a son of the late Douglas C. and Mary A. (Lovejoy) Grant.

Marc was a graduate of Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, CT. He received a Bachelor's degree in Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, and worked as an environmental engineer until his retirement (most recently at Wood, Inc. in Chelmsford). He was also a graduate of the North Bennett Street School furniture-making program. For many years, Marc was a volunteer coach with the Chelmsford Youth Soccer League, and was an active member of the Chelmsford Recycling Committee and the Conservation Commission. More recently, he volunteered for the Lowell chapter of 350MA For a Better Future, a grassroots environmental organization. Marc was also a coordinator for Solarize Chelmsford. He loved spending time gardening, beekeeping, and tending his apple trees.

In addition to his wife, Marc is survived by his children, Kayla Lovejoy Grant of Ann Arbor, MI, and Cora (nee Alexander) Grant of Boston, MA; his siblings, Jonathan Grant of Block Island, RI, David Grant of Indianapolis, IN, Linda Rothschild and her husband Michael of Fernandina Beach, FL; and several nephews and a niece.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately, and a celebration of Marc's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Elizabeth Evarts de Rham Hospice Home or to 350MA For a Better Future. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. For online condolences please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Marc Grant


Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 11, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Craig Altemose
June 10, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
charlotte Fischer
