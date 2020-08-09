WESTFORD
Marcel J. Laplante, of Westford, died August 4, 2020, in Westford, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Eunice R. (Beland) Laplante. Born in Lowell, March 5, 1942, a son of the late Pierre and Yvonne (Beland) Laplante.
His Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.