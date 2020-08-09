1/
Marcel Laplante
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
WESTFORD

Marcel J. Laplante, of Westford, died August 4, 2020, in Westford, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Eunice R. (Beland) Laplante. Born in Lowell, March 5, 1942, a son of the late Pierre and Yvonne (Beland) Laplante.

His Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Marcel's tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Marcel Laplante

Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Westlawn II Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
