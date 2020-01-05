|
|
LOWELL
Marcelina G. "Marci""Maçu" Teixeira, age 89, a doting Vovo, cherished wife and mother passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell. Marcelina immigrated to the United States from Brazil with her husband and children at 40 years old on January 7, 1970. She was the beloved wife of Aldonio P. Teixeira, to whom she was married for 60 years.
A former resident of Taunton, MA and Sao Paulo, Brazil, Maçu was born in Santa Maria, Bahia on January 11, 1930, and was the third daughter of the celebrated sculptor Francisco Bequiba De Lafuente and Benvinda (DeFranca) Guarany.
When she first came to the United States she worked at Leach & Garner's gold production facility in Attleboro, MA. She opened a home daycare in Lowell, MA in 1987 and cared for countless area children up through her retirement, over 20 years later.
Marci was an avid coffee drinker, an excellent cook, a talented seamstress, a voracious reader, and a secretly good artist. Her greatest joy came from traveling the world with her family. She taught us all to have the highest standards, to never accept a cold sandwich over hot soup, and the proper way to dress for air travel. She had a mischievous sense of humor, a competitive spirit, and a green thumb.
A founding member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Lowell, she was a member of the Dorcas Society helping to distribute charitable donations to those in need.
In addition to her husband, Dona Marcelina is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Robert Moynihan of Lowell; her son and daughter-in-law, Aldonio G. and LaToya Teixeira of Tampa, FL; two granddaughters, Ashley Coppinger and her husband John of Lowell and Laura Moynihan of San Francisco, CA; and many nieces and nephews, including her dear niece Amy Williams of Deerfield Beach, FL.
TEIXEIRA
It being her wish, there will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, January 11th at 2pm at the Coppinger residence, 239 Wentworth Ave., Lowell. Marcelina struggled with Alzheimer's for her final decade of life and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Elder Services of Merrimack Valley, 280 Merrimack St Suite 400, Lawrence, MA 01843.
View the online memorial for Marcelina G. Teixeira, 89
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 5, 2020