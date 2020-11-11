1/1
Marcella Webbe Elliot
1937 - 2020
Bedford, NH

Marcella Webbe Elliot, 83, departed this life October 29th, 2020 at Bedford Hills Nursing Center in Bedford, New Hampshire. Marcella, better known as "Chellie", was born on January 8, 1937 in Summit, New Jersey. Raised in Springfield, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Georgetta Webbe. Chellie graduated from the University of Vermont in 1958 and enjoyed a career as a Registered Nurse. In 1969, she settled in Chelmsford, Massachusetts and raised her family. Chellie loved to sing and play the piano. She enjoyed cooking, reading and was an avid cribbage player. She is survived by the father of her children Dr. Thomas Elliot, her children, Robert Elliot and his wife, Thomas Elliot and his wife, and Katherine Keith and her husband. She is also survived by her sister Marion Hamilton and her husband, as well as her five grandchildren; Sarah, Eric, Ian, Alex, and Jack. The family wishes to thank all of healthcare heroes at Bedford Hills for taking such good care of Chellie during her final days.



View the online memorial for Marcella "Chellie" Elliot

Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

