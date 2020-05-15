Loving Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend
Pelham
Marcelle D. Lussier, 94, of Pelham, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully at the Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry, NH on Saturday May 9, 2020.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, April 19, 1926 she was one of 14 children of the late Damase and Augusta (Dionne) Lussier. She received her education in the Lowell school system.
Prior to her retirement, Marcelle was a mail clerk for the Raytheon Corporation where she worked for many years. Previously, she was employed at the Robey Shoe Factory in Lowell.
Marcelle is survived by a brother Leon W. Wells of Pelham; a sister-in-law Virginia Lussier of Bridgeport, CT; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Jeanette Lagasse, Estelle Lussier, Germaine Lussier, George Lussier, Jean Leo Lussier, Ludger V. Lussier, Ruth Lemoine, Lorraine Lussier, Lionel Lussier, Roland Lussier, Normand Lussier, Roger Lussier and Edgar R. Lussier.
Lussier
In light of the Covid 19 health crisis and state and federal restrictions private committal services were held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to may make contributions in her memory may make them to the charity of their choice. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM (603) 635-3333.
View the online memorial for Marcelle D. Lussier
Pelham
Marcelle D. Lussier, 94, of Pelham, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully at the Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry, NH on Saturday May 9, 2020.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, April 19, 1926 she was one of 14 children of the late Damase and Augusta (Dionne) Lussier. She received her education in the Lowell school system.
Prior to her retirement, Marcelle was a mail clerk for the Raytheon Corporation where she worked for many years. Previously, she was employed at the Robey Shoe Factory in Lowell.
Marcelle is survived by a brother Leon W. Wells of Pelham; a sister-in-law Virginia Lussier of Bridgeport, CT; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Jeanette Lagasse, Estelle Lussier, Germaine Lussier, George Lussier, Jean Leo Lussier, Ludger V. Lussier, Ruth Lemoine, Lorraine Lussier, Lionel Lussier, Roland Lussier, Normand Lussier, Roger Lussier and Edgar R. Lussier.
Lussier
In light of the Covid 19 health crisis and state and federal restrictions private committal services were held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to may make contributions in her memory may make them to the charity of their choice. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM (603) 635-3333.
View the online memorial for Marcelle D. Lussier
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 15, 2020.