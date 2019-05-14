|
former longtime resident of Littleton LUNENBURG Marcelline M. "Muzzy" (Benoit) Murphy of Lunenburg, former longtime resident of Littleton passed away on Saturday May 11, 2019 at Life Care Center in Leominster with her loving family by her side. She was born in Somerville, MA July 6, 1932 daughter of Fredrick and Emily (DeYoung) Benoit.
She was raised in the North Cambridge/West Somerville area where she would meet her beloved husband of 59 years, Richard, who passed in 2014. Known as "Muzzy" to her family and friends, she and Richard moved to Littleton in 1967 where they raised their family. Muzzy spent many summers at her camp in Kennebunkport/Old Orchard Beach Maine and in retirement spent winters in Palm Bay Harbor, FL. She was educated at Notre Dame de Pitie High School in North Cambridge. She worked for many years as a homemaker and then at Baker School Specialty, alongside her sister and best friend Theresa Karr.
She is survived by her loving children, Rick Murphy (Gina) of Gig Harbor WA, Paul Murphy (Julie) of Leominster, Carol Murphy-Keir (Bruce) of Lunenburg and Kevin Murphy of Littleton. She is survived by her cherished grandchildren, Collette, Serena, Danielle, Derek, Stephen, Timothy, Andrew, Kayla, Hannah, Shaun and Emma. Precious Great Nana to Lillian, Caleb, Zoie, Tristen, Liam, Declan, Benjamin and Lyrik. Caring sister of Margaret (Harriman) Winfield of Tewksbury, Anna Raphael and sister in-law Margaret Domenici of Somerville. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marcelline cherished spending time with her family especially during holidays and summers in Maine. MURPHY Marcelline M. (Benoit) "Muzzy", of Lunenburg, a former longtime resident of Littleton. May 11, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne's Church, 75 King St., Littleton, MA on Friday, May 17 at 10 AM. Visiting hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) PEPPERELL, MA on Thursday, May 16 from 5 – 8 PM. Funeral Director – Jack McGaffigan. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marcelline Murphy may be made to Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlboro, MA 01752 or New England JDRF, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley, MA 02481. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 14, 2019