Marcia. J. (Griffin) Grenier, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital after a long illness. For 43 years, she was the wife of the late Edward Earl Grenier who passed away in 2004.
She was born and raised in Windham, ME on December 26, 1938, a daughter of the late Ralph and Irene Griffin. She was a resident of Dracut for many years.
Earlier in her life, Marcia received her cosmetology license and worked as a hairdresser. Prior to her retirement, she was a substitute teacher for the Dracut school system for several years. Marcia was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors, the mountains, playing bingo and was an avid skier.
She is survived by her four children, Shelda Munro and her husband, Bernie of Cape Coral, FL, Michael Grenier and his wife Lisa of Merrimack, NH, Miles Grenier and his wife, Christina of Nashua, NH and Curt Grenier and his fiance, Barbara Leach of Gilford, NH; a brother, Merrill Tottle of California; also 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Edward and Milton Tottle and May Lunt.
Arrangements
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Marcia's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Sunday, July 19 from 1 to 4pm. A Graveside Service will take place on Monday at 12pm at Oakland Cemetery in Dracut. Interment to follow. For everyone attending, facial coverings are respectfully required and social distancing measures will be in place.