1/1
Marcia J. Grenier
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Dracut; 81

Dracut

Marcia. J. (Griffin) Grenier, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital after a long illness. For 43 years, she was the wife of the late Edward Earl Grenier who passed away in 2004.

She was born and raised in Windham, ME on December 26, 1938, a daughter of the late Ralph and Irene Griffin. She was a resident of Dracut for many years.

Earlier in her life, Marcia received her cosmetology license and worked as a hairdresser. Prior to her retirement, she was a substitute teacher for the Dracut school system for several years. Marcia was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors, the mountains, playing bingo and was an avid skier.

She is survived by her four children, Shelda Munro and her husband, Bernie of Cape Coral, FL, Michael Grenier and his wife Lisa of Merrimack, NH, Miles Grenier and his wife, Christina of Nashua, NH and Curt Grenier and his fiance, Barbara Leach of Gilford, NH; a brother, Merrill Tottle of California; also 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Edward and Milton Tottle and May Lunt.

Arrangements

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Marcia's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Sunday, July 19 from 1 to 4pm. A Graveside Service will take place on Monday at 12pm at Oakland Cemetery in Dracut. Interment to follow. For everyone attending, facial coverings are respectfully required and social distancing measures will be in place. To share your thoughts and memories of Marcia, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Marcia J. Grenier

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Laurin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurin Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved