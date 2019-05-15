|
|
former longtime Westford resident STOW Marcia L. (Pestana) Chamberlain, 71 of Stow and former longtime Westford resident passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday May 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Robert Chamberlain.
Marcia was born in Somerville on December 7, 1947, a daughter to the late Edmund and Madeline (James) Pestana. Marcia attended Lesley College and eventually earned her Master's in Education from Fitchburg State. It was during this time that she met and married Bob and thus began a love story that would span over 50 Years. The couple settled in Westford where they raised their family and remained for 45 years.
Marcia was a longtime elementary school teacher in the town of Billerica. She enjoyed traveling, attending church, volunteering, participating in many social groups- Daughters of Am. Rev., Mayflower Soc., Westford Hist. Soc., attending tea with friends.
She was loved beyond measure and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her husband, Marcia is survived by her son, Matthew Chamberlain and his wife Jana of Shrewsbury; her daughter, Sarah Kinghorn and her husband Grant of Littleton and her grandchildren - Erica, Ben, Jack, Ewan and Andrew.
Chamberlain Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Marcia on Friday May 17, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 am in the United Methodist Church, 10 Church St., Westford. Her funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Burial in Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marcia's name to the United Methodist Church, 10 Church St., Westford, MA 01886.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 15, 2019