Marcia M. Baratta passed away at the Palm Skilled Nursing Care Center on April 7, 2020 from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 Virus.
Born on July 29, 1933, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Rutyna) Wojcik. She was a graduate of Lowell High School and spent her working years as a secretary in various local establishments. She retired from Lowell General Hospital after many years of service.
Marcia is survived by her brother Billy Wojcik (Elaine), niece/godchild Martha Fortier, twelve nieces and nephews, and several grand nieces and nephews. She enjoyed so many happy times with her close and fun loving cousins -the Dobrowolskis, Golecs and Zaims.
Along with her parents, she was pre-deceased by her beloved son Michael Baratta, sister Helen (Fortier), brother Joseph, sister Frances (Siara), and nephew Brian Wojcik.
Marcia's later years were comfortable and brightened by her second family, Mohammed and Sara Alaedani and two children who loved, nurtured, and warmly cared for her. We are forever grateful.
