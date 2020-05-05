of Dracut; Beloved Mother and Grandmother
Margaret A. (St. Amand) Bouvier, widow of Paul J. Bouvier and a Dracut resident, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was 94.
Born in Lowell on October 25, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Seraphim and Exerine (Jette) St. Amand.
In 1950 she married Paul Bouvier, with whom she raised four children and celebrated 66 years of marriage before his passing in 2017.
Family was paramount to Margaret, and she was happy that she was able to stay at home to raise her children and take care of her family.
Margaret enjoyed shopping, tending to her flower gardens, and visiting with family and friends. She loved feeding the squirrels and chipmunks in her back yard.
Surviving Margaret are her daughter Mary and husband Douglas Hamilton of Dracut, her daughter Doreen Bouvier of Boxborough, eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Paul Bouvier, Jr., and Patricia (Webb) Settanny.
Funeral services for Margaret were private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2020.