Margaret A. (Clark) Emond, beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Emond, Jr., passed away unexpectedly at her Tewksbury residence on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was 83.
Born on May 2, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Anne (Cavanagh) Clark. Peg grew up in Saugus and graduated from Saugus High School. She then attended business school in Boston. Upon graduation Peg worked as a clerk for the law firm Hale and Dorr. Peg and Joe settled in Wilmington and at that time she decided to stay at home while raising her family. Peg went back to work at the former Compugraphic Corporation where she was a group leader. She retired in the late 1980's. In 1985 Peg and Joe moved to Tewksbury where she has lived for the past 34 years.
Peg was a crafter, enjoying crossstitch. She was also an avid reader and loved music. She enjoyed singing and practicing playing the guitar. Peg was a devoted supporter of the military and organized many book drives to send to the troops. She had a fondness for her miniature schnauzer's, but most of all she enjoyed being around her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her three children and their spouses, Beth and Rob Muse of Weare, NH, Mike and Carrie Emond, Michelle and Mike Boermeester all of Dracut; a daughter-in-law, Helen Hamilton of Marlboro; six grandchildren, Marc and his wife Kayla and Kristen Emond, Andrew and Daniel Emond, Sarah and Brooke Boermeester; a great-granddaughter, Lei and another on the way due any day; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Ruth Garrett of Haverhill, Norma and Dana Martin of Wiscassett, ME, Sunny Sullivan of Londonderry, NH, Helen and Stephen Connelly of Tewksbury; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jimmy and Rosemary Emond of Seabrook, NH, John and Mary Emond of Silver Spring, MD; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Joseph "Jay" Emond III, and sister of the late Naomi Trioli.
Relatives and friends are invited to Peg's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street from 9:00 until 11:00 AM on Saturday. Her funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be private. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
